After Hauula roads turned into ‘roaring’ rivers, residents spend a day cleaning up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hauula residents spent Wednesday pushing standing water away from the homes, scraping mud off their driveways, and trying to dry out their possessions.
A day earlier, raging floodwaters from took over Pipilani Place in Hauula.
Resident Fawwaz Jubran said the water was at least 4 feet deep and “extremely dangerous.”
”It was like the water was flowing down like another river,” added resident Kalani Mioi, “back through all my gates.”
Residents say they’ve never seen water consume the neighborhood like it did Tuesday.
Debris was piled up along the bridge and along the banks of the river. They said that blocked the normal drainage route.
Kammy Kalili has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years. Her response to the damage Wednesday: “This is crazy.”
Debris snagged in the fence surrounding Hauula Elementary and the water spread across the school and surrounding streets.
“We lifted up our fence just to allow the river to flow,” said Principal Uilani Kaitoku. “It took over and was just roaring across our campus.”
