Stormy disturbance remains parked over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 6 PM HST Wednesday, especially given how saturated most areas are. Moisture occasionally pushing up over the Big Island Summits, where temperatures remain below freezing, supports the continuation of a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
Widespread showers, some locally heavy, are expected through Wednesday as an upper level disturbance enhances moisture moving in from the southeast and south. An area of low pressure will linger to the west of the islands the next couple of days, keeping winds light, and maintaining the potential for showers. Wet weather may linger into next weekend.
Surf heights will remain elevated along east-facing shores through tomorrow due to a combination of higher wind waves generated by fresh southeasterlies east of a western water surface trough and a small, low period north swell wrap around northeastern shores. This north swell will diminish through Thursday afternoon and keep small surf in place along north and west-facing shores. The next larger north northeast swells arriving this weekend will boost surf heights along north and east-facing shorelines. Small surf will continue along most south-facing shores through the week.
