Stormy disturbance remains parked over the state

Surf heights will remain elevated along east-facing shores through tomorrow due to a combination of higher wind waves generated by fresh southeasterlies east of a western water surface trough and a small, low period north swell wrap around northeastern shores. This north swell will diminish through Thursday afternoon and keep small surf in place along north and west-facing shores. The next larger north northeast swells arriving this weekend will boost surf heights along north and east-facing shorelines. Small surf will continue along most south-facing shores through the week.