Steam creates visibility concern in Puna as heavy rains fall on hot lava rock

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parts of the Big Island were also seeing torrential downpours Tuesday, and the heavy rains falling in Puna were creating another problem: Steam.
Rain falling on cooling lava rocks was dramatically reducing visibility in the area.
In some places, visibility was as low as 20 feet, forcing authorities to close roads in the area.
Also on the Big Island, there were reports of strong winds and downed trees. On Highway 11 between Volcano and Mountain View, a large downed tree was blocking one lane.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.