1 person missing, another rescued after being swept away in raging waters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate incidents Tuesday put HFD on high alert; two people were swept away in raging waters.
Around 4:30 p.m., crews were called out to a report of a person who was swept out in the Waiawa Stream in Pearl City.
Multiple units responded on land and by air, but they were unsuccessful in finding the person.
It’s not known if the person swept away was a man, woman or child. HFD said the search was suspended just after 7:30 p.m. It will resume at daylight on Wednesday.
And over in Waikele, a separate rescue took place.
HFD saved a 27-year-old man who was swept away in his truck.
He was rescued just before 7:30 p.m. near the Waikele Self-Storage, about 100 yards from where he was swept away. The man was reportedly standing on the roof of the truck waiting to be rescued.
Officials urge everyone to stay away from low-lying areas and rivers. Flash flooding can happen in an instant, even if it is not raining. Water can rush down suddenly from mountain areas and sweep away anything in its path.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.