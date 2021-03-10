Hawaii reports 3 additional COVID fatalities, 48 new infections

By HNN Staff | March 10, 2021 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated March 10 at 12:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported three new COVID fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 448.

All three of the new deaths were on Oahu.

Meanwhile, there were 42 new cases reported. The statewide total for infections is now at 28,023.

In the last 14 days, there have been 653 cases reported in the islands.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered 425,749 vaccine doses. About 18% of the population has received at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,174 total cases
  • 1,645 required hospitalization
  • 341 cases in the last 14 days
  • 356 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,294 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 59 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,365 total cases
  • 146 required hospitalization
  • 249 cases in the last 14 days
  • 35 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 186 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 869 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

