Governor declares state of emergency in the wake of damaging floods on Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has issued an emergency declaration in the wake of severe flooding on Oahu and Maui that’s destroyed homes and washed out roads.
Gov. David Ige said the declaration allows the state to quickly spend funds to address emergency needs, including to protect health and safety.
“The declaration supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains,” the governor said.
The declaration continues through May 8.
