Forecast: Wet weather continues into Wednesday, perhaps longer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet weather is possible through at least Wednesday, and possibly longer, as moist air moves in from the southeast and interacts with an upper level disturbance. The flash flood watch has been extended through 6 p.m. Wednesday as a result. There’s also a trough over the islands, adding to the instability. Continue to be prepared to take action quickly if you experience rising waters or a flash flood warning is issued in your area.
There’s still some uncertainty over the forecast near the end of the week, but there’s a chance that we could see drier condition moving in over the weekend, along with some breezier trades. Stay tuned.
Surf on east-facing shores has fallen below high surf advisory levels, but will remain rough and choppy. North and west facing shores will remain on the small side through Friday, with a new northeast to northeast swell building larger surf heights along north and east shores this weekend. Surf will remain small for most south-facing shores over the coming week.
