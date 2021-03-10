Forecast: Wet weather continues into Wednesday, perhaps longer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet weather is possible through at least Wednesday, and possibly longer, as moist air moves in from the southeast and interacts with an upper level disturbance. The flash flood watch has been extended through 6 p.m. Wednesday as a result. There’s also a trough over the islands, adding to the instability. Continue to be prepared to take action quickly if you experience rising waters or a flash flood warning is issued in your area.