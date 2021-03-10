Flash flood warning extended for Oahu as flood-damaged areas see more heavy rains

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu as heavy showers fall in some communities, including areas that saw flooding on Tuesday.
The warning continues through 5:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service said rain gauges showed rain rates of 3 inches an hour over some areas of Windward Oahu. The heaviest rain is falling in Waikane, Waiahole and Haleiwa.
The potential for locally heavy rainfall will remain over the islands for at least a few more days, and that could mean more flooding for some island communities.
Kauai is under a flood advisory through Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has also extended a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Friday for all islands.
An upper level low to the west of Kauai will keep atmospheric conditions moist and unstable around the islands. Significant flooding can still occur from overflowing streams and other drainages. Flooding can also close roads and cause property damage in low-lying areas.
Several islands have already experienced damaging floods.
On Oahu, residents in Haleiwa were ordered to evacuate as the Opaeula Stream overflowed Tuesday afternoon. Severe flooding was also seen in Haaula.
In Haiku on Maui, homes were damaged by floodwaters, and residents also were told to evacuate as floodwaters topped the Kaupakalua Dam.
Kauai also saw flooding rains that closed roads and left behind a big mess.
The ground is saturated from the earlier heavy rains, and any other downpours can quickly result in flooding.
A U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge in Poamoho recorded 16 inches of rain in the 24-hour period that ended at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The gauge at Mt. Waialeale, meanwhile, recorded 10.87 inches of rain during the 48 hours that ended at noon Tuesday. The West Wailuaiki gauge on Maui picked up 19 inches during the same period.
Persistent heavy rain also impacted the Big Island during the same time, with 12.83 inches recorded at Piihonua and 11.53 inches at Laupahoehoe.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are present that can lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding. If you experience rising waters or if a flash flood warning is issued in your area, move to higher ground immediately.
It’s unknown exactly when the wet weather will end, as the forecast models are showing a high degree of uncertainty after Friday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.