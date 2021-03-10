After Maui, Oahu hit hard by heavy rain, Kauai braces for night of severe weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms are making their way over Kauai Tuesday evening.
A flash flood warning is posted for Kauai until 9:45 p.m.
County officials have already closed Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge due to the rapidly rising river.
Officials added that Hale Halawai in Hanalei has been opened as a shelter for residents who need to evacuate their home.
So far, no word on any serious damages to homes or roadways.
Over the last 48 hours, the National Weather Service reported the following rainfall totals:
- Mount Waialeale: 10.87 inches
- Kilohana: 6.26 inches
- North Wailua Ditch: 5.99 inches
- Kalaheo: 4.32 inches
Forecasters are concerned about runoff, and rivers that may rise rapidly as rain falls over mountains and makes its way downstream.
Residents in low-lying areas should seek higher ground.
This story will be updated.
