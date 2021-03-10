After flooding nearly destroyed their home, a Maui family faces a grueling clean-up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Around 3 p.m. Monday, fast-moving river water began rushing through the Alexander home in Haiku.
Homeowner Mark Alexander said within minutes the water was up to his chest.
“It’s to my waist, it’s to my chest and next thing you know, I see my icebox passing me,” he said.
On Tuesday, family members and friends were pumping out water from bedrooms and shoveling out feet of mud from around the property.
Alexander said floodwaters were so strong, it knocked his daughter’s room off the home’s foundation.
County officials say at least two bridges, half a dozen homes and several roadways in the Haiku area are severely damaged in the flooding.
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino called the rain event “unprecedented” and said assessments were likely to tally up more damage in the area.
Shawn Alexander lost his truck, most of his belongings and almost lost his dog in the floodwaters.
“I started panicking, my dad started panicking,” he said.
‘Within 15 to 20 minutes, the water just rose to the top. It burst into the room, took all the trees, lifted up my truck and my truck went down the river as well.”
His dog was swept away, but survived.
