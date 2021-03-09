Statewide flash flood watch continues tonight

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island to account for the continued greater than 8 foot surf that will impact most eastern exposures through Tuesday. East-facing surf heights will remain elevated over the next several days due to a combination of trade wind wave and eastern swell along with a small north swell wrap around northeastern shorelines. Long period north northeast swells are due into the islands this weekend. These swells could produce XL surf along north and east-facing shores by the end of the week. Very small, lower period south southwest swells will continue to create small surf along south-facing shores.