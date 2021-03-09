State reports 42 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff | March 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM HST - Updated March 9 at 12:27 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 27,977.

There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 445.

In the last 14 days, there have been 645 cases reported in the islands.

As of Tuesday, the state had administered 416,034 vaccine doses. About 17% of the population has received at least one dose.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,147 total cases
  • 1,638 required hospitalization
  • 328 cases in the last 14 days
  • 353 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,289 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 56 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,356 total cases
  • 144 required hospitalization
  • 256 cases in the last 14 days
  • 35 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 186 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 864 total cases
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

