State reports 42 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 27,977.
There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 445.
In the last 14 days, there have been 645 cases reported in the islands.
As of Tuesday, the state had administered 416,034 vaccine doses. About 17% of the population has received at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,147 total cases
- 1,638 required hospitalization
- 328 cases in the last 14 days
- 353 deaths
- 2,289 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 56 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,356 total cases
- 144 required hospitalization
- 256 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 864 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.