Flash flood warning extended for Oahu as torrential rains continue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been extended for Oahu as torrential rains continue to batter parts of the island.
The National Weather Service said the warning will remain in effect through 1:45 p.m.
At about 10:30 a.m., radar showed heavy rain falling over Windward Oahu. Authorities said rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches an hour.
Forecasters are also warning of a strong thunderstorm near Kaneohe, with winds in excess of 40 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this storm, forecasters added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the heavy rain caused a mess on Oahu roadways during the morning commute, with multiple crashes and incidents reported.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect all islands through Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance enhances deep moisture moving in from the east and south.
Torrential rain also slammed Maui on Monday, causing severe damage to infrastructure and forcing evacuations after the Kaupakalua Dam overflowed.
A flash flood watch remains posted for the entire state until Wednesday morning.
