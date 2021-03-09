O‘ahu native Brad Kalilimoku Talks Story about acting, Paniolo, and new clothing line

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli welcomes former University of Hawai’i Football Player turned model and actor Brad Kalilimoku into the Talk Story Hale to catch up on the incredible year he’s had. Brad landed a huge role in the Netflix hit film Finding ‘Ohana, and although his character doesn’t speak much, what he does say is significant and is ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i. Brad and McKenna Talk Story about how he prepared for the role as Kua Kawena in Finding ‘Ohana as well as what is next for him. Brad is launching two clothing lines. One is Paniolo, a tribute to his own lifestyle and keeping the Paniolo traditions and culture alive, and the other is an active wear line inspired by Hawai’i’s great warrior Kekūhaupiʻo who was known as a master of ʻōlohe lua.