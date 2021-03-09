Man killed in pedestrian crash in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Wahiawa early Tuesday, Honolulu police said.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of California and Kuahiwi avenues. Authorities said there was a heavy downpour at the time.
Police said a vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old woman, was heading eastbound on California Avenue when it struck the male pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk.
The driver immediately called 911 for help.
The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died, officials said.
It does not appear that speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.
This was the 11th traffic death on Oahu compared to 10 the same time last year.
