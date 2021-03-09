LIST: Hana Highway reopens though extreme caution still urged

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heaviest of showers are slowly subsiding on Maui, though some emergency closures and operations are still in place.
The evacuation order for residents downstream of Kaupakalua Dam remains in effect.
Maui County reported the following status of roads as of 6:45 p.m.:
- Hana Highway has reopened, though extreme caution is still urged
- Kaupakalua Road remains closed, and other nearby roads may be shut down as needed
- All other roadways previously reported closed have been reopened, according to the Maui Police Department.
- All County of Maui parks on Maui also remain closed for the rest of Monday.
Hawaii Island:
- Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street intersection in Hilo closed due to flooding.
- Flooding also shut down Hilo’s Bayfront Highway
Evacuation centers are open at the following sites:
- Paia Community Center
- Hana High School
- The Eddie Tam Center in Makawao is on stand-by status, and will open if the Paia Community Center reaches capacity.
- County officials also said the Maui Beach Hotel was offering evacuees a special rate of $139 per night.
The American Red Cross is staffing the shelters, though residents heading to the evacuation locations are urged to bring the essentials. These items include medicine, important documents and personal protective equipment like masks and sanitizer.
Schools:
- Haiku Elementary School says they will be in full distance learning on Tuesday because of the flooding and heavy rain. Parents have been notified of the schedule change and all instruction will be conducted remotely. The school anticipates resuming blended learning on March 10.
