Forecast: Widespread heavy rain expected through at least Tuesday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Widespread heavy showers, especially windward, are expected through at least Tuesday night as an upper level disturbance enhances deep moisture moving in from the east and south.
Locally strong east to southeast winds will continue Tuesday, then diminish Wednesday as a trough develops near and north of the islands. The trough will linger until the end of the week, keeping winds light and maintaining the potential for showers.
Strong high pressure building north of the islands will bring breezy, dry and cool northeast winds this weekend.
A high surf advisory is in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island to account for the continued greater than 8-foot surf that will impact most eastern exposures through Tuesday.
East-facing surf heights will remain elevated over the next several days due to a combination of trade wind wave and eastern swell along with a small north swell wrap around northeastern shorelines.
Long-period north northeast swells are due into the islands this weekend. These swells could produce extra large surf along north- and east-facing shores by the end of the week.
Very small, lower-period south southwest swells will continue to create small surf along south-facing shores.
