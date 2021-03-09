Forecast: More wet weather, threat of heavy rain continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance is combining with moisture moving in from the east and south, producing widespread clouds and showers. The threat of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through at least Tuesday night. The trade winds will focus most of the heavy rainfall on windward areas, but all portions of the islands could be impacted by flash flooding.
Because of this threat, a flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday statewide. There’s also a winter weather advisory posted for areas on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above 11,000 feet.
The forecast models are still having some disagreement over how the rest of the wet weather will play out after Wednesday. There’s a chance that a cutoff low could develop and move to the northeast, dragging the deep moisture away with it. But another model keeps a weaker disturbance just to the east that could keep the wet weather moving in. Nevertheless, a strong area of high pressure will set up far north of the weekend and quickly force any remnant moisture to the southeast and away from the islands.
It’s not the best beach weather, and surf is declining on all shores. East shore surf has declined just below the high surf advisory threshold, and there are still some chest-high sets that will be possible for north-facing shores. Surf will be small for west and south shores.
