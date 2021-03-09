Forecast: More wet weather, threat of heavy rain continues

The forecast models are still having some disagreement over how the rest of the wet weather will play out after Wednesday. There’s a chance that a cutoff low could develop and move to the northeast, dragging the deep moisture away with it. But another model keeps a weaker disturbance just to the east that could keep the wet weather moving in. Nevertheless, a strong area of high pressure will set up far north of the weekend and quickly force any remnant moisture to the southeast and away from the islands.