Finding ‘Ohana star Kea Peahu Talks Story with McKenna Maduli

McKenna begins the show with a virtual holoholo to the mainland to connect with Finding ‘Ohana lead actress Kea Peahu at her home in Ontario, CA. Kea, who is from Kapolei, is receiving global attention for her breakthrough role as Pili in Netflix’s hit film Finding ‘Ohana. She shares with McKenna how meaningful it is to share her Hawaiian culture with the rest of the world and the special relationships she formed with her co-stars. Kea is keeping busy auditioning for other roles and has her fingers crossed for a Finding ‘Ohana 2!