Finding ‘Ohana star Kea Peahu Talks Story with McKenna Maduli

McKenna begins the show with a virtual holoholo to the mainland to connect with Finding ‘Ohana lead actress Kea Peahu at her home in Ontario, CA. Kea, who is from Kapolei, is receiving global attention for her breakthrough role as Pili in Netflix’s hit film Finding ‘Ohana. She shares with McKenna how meaningful it is to share her Hawaiian culture with the rest of the world and the special relationships she formed with her co-stars. Kea is keeping busy auditioning for other roles and has her fingers crossed for a Finding ‘Ohana 2!
ABOUT: Starring in the hit Netflix film FINDING ‘OHANA, Kea Peahu is a professional actor and dancer from Kapolei, Oahu. The movie has held the #1 spot for movies on Netflix and consistent positive reviews from multiple sources and currently has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.
FINDING ‘OHANA, which Kea is proud to be a part of due to her being a native of Hawaii, follows two Brooklyn-raised siblings as they reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage while embarking on an epic adventure with new friends and long-lost treasure. Kea plays lead character Pili.
Kea is no stranger to entertaining. A winner of Season 2 of NBC’s “World of Dance” directed by Jennifer Lopez, Kea is a talented dancer and has appeared in music videos for artists such as Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Taboo and J-Hope, and Becky G. While Kea has made national television appearances on the Ellen Show and Lip Sync Battle Shorties, the highlights of her career have been dancing on stage with Justin Bieber in his Purpose Tour and the recent two and a half months, “It’s My Party” World Tour with Jennifer Lopez.
She started her dancing career at the sweet age of three with tap, ballet, and jazz. At the age of four she joined the world-renowned hula halau, Ka La Onohi Mai o Haehae, under the direction of husband-and-wife duo, Tracie, and Keawe Lopes. Her love for music and dance continued to grow and led to her next journey of hip hop with Hypersquad For Life in Hawaii. In addition to hula, she managed to be active with football, soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf.
Kea’s dream of becoming a dancer and actress had her mom packing up their life to relocate to Los Angeles in 2015. Within months Kea captured the hearts of Ellen DeGeneres viewers when she innocently expressed her desire to be professional dancer to dogs.
When she is not working or training to perfect her craft, Kea enjoys returning home to Hawaii to spend time with family and going to the beach. She is also an avid fan of video games.
For More Information: @keapeahuofficial, youtu.be/FTqLUEpWqEc
