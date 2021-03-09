Awaiting sentencing, mother accused in child’s starvation death released

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a woman accused in the starvation death of her 9-year-old daughter has been released from custody while she awaits sentencing.
Tiffany Stone pleaded no contest to manslaughter in December as part of a plea deal.
At the time of her death, the child weighed less than 50 pounds, and there were signs of repeated abuse.
[Read a previous report: Big Island child who starved to death was repeatedly returned to alleged abusers, records show]
Hawaii county prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Stone to 20 years behind bars. She’s been in custody since July 2017.
The reason for the sudden release is unclear, and Hawaii News Now has reached out to the prosecutor’s office to find out the reasoning for it.
The child’s grandmother, Henrietta Stone, is charged with murder and is undergoing a mental evaluation.
