Wahine basketball take home six Big West Conference yearly honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their yearly basketball awards Monday morning, with six Rainbow Wahine earning conference honors for their outstanding play throughout the season.
Freshman forward Daejah Phillips exploded onto the scene for UH with her efforts naming her Big West Sixth Player of the Year — head coach Laura Beeman’s second consecutive player to pick up a major individual award.
Along with her individual accolade, Phillips joins fellow freshman Kelsie Imai on the 2021 All-Freshman team. The two freshman phenoms were productive for Hawaii in their first year of the program with Phillips putting up a string of four games scoring double digits — averaging nine points and five rebounds a game.
For Imai, the Hilo native was thrust into the starting point guard spot early in the year due to injury, Imai quickly learned coach Beeman’s system averaging five points, four rebounds and four assists this season — notching her first career double-double against UC Davis with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
From the fresh faces to the seasoned veterans, senior Amy Atwell was named to the All-Conference Second Team after a late season surge, leading the ‘Bows with 12 points a game — scoring 10 or more points in her last four contests.
For the second consecutive year, fellow senior Jadynn Alexander has been named to the All-Defensive Team as Hawaii’s top defender, with her defending helping the ‘Bows win down the stretch — Alexander also earned All-Conference honorable mention for her efforts.
The Wahine head to the Ninth Island this week for the Big West Tournament, set to face Cal State Bakersfield in the opening round in Las Vegas.
