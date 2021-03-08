Undefeated Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team heads to NCAA Regional Tournament

Undefeated Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team heads to NCAA Regional Tournament
The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team is in the midst of a historic season, tallying 34-straight victories after their 95-37 victory over Chaminade last week. 29 of those wins coming without the help of Division I transfer Olivia West.
By Kyle Chinen | March 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM HST - Updated March 7 at 7:15 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team is going dancing after being selected to the NCAA Division II West Regional Tournament.

Despite going 13-0 in the 2021 regular season, the Lady Sharks head to Grand Junction, Colorado for the NCAA Regionals as the No. 5 seed in the West and will take on No. 4 seed Azusa Pacific in the opening round.

The winner of that contest will face the No. 1 seeded Colorado School of Mines in the semifinal rounds.

The regional quarterfinals begin on Friday, with Semifinals on Saturday and Finals taking place the following Monday — the winners of the eight regional winners will make up the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio in late March.

A year ago, HPU was set to host the DII West Regionals at the Shark Tank before the 2020 season was cut short due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.