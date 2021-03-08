Undefeated Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team heads to NCAA Regional Tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team is going dancing after being selected to the NCAA Division II West Regional Tournament.
Despite going 13-0 in the 2021 regular season, the Lady Sharks head to Grand Junction, Colorado for the NCAA Regionals as the No. 5 seed in the West and will take on No. 4 seed Azusa Pacific in the opening round.
The winner of that contest will face the No. 1 seeded Colorado School of Mines in the semifinal rounds.
The regional quarterfinals begin on Friday, with Semifinals on Saturday and Finals taking place the following Monday — the winners of the eight regional winners will make up the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio in late March.
A year ago, HPU was set to host the DII West Regionals at the Shark Tank before the 2020 season was cut short due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.