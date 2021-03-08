Talk Story Sketch: McKenna Maduli and Josh Tatofi put it all out on the table in the game “Box of Truth”

About Josh: Josh Tatofi was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father, established local musician Tivani Tatofi, is an original member of the acclaimed reggae band Kapena. As a child, music for Josh was inescapable. By the age of thirteen, Josh had begun performing throughout the Hawaiian Islands, establishing himself as a respected vocalist while gaining the recognition of his audiences and his peers. By the age of nineteen, Josh recorded an album with the wildly popular Maui band ʻEkolu. Spawn to the Kapena sound, Josh’s early career resembled that of a reggae-lover, consisting of upbeat melodies, catchy hooks and local collaborations.