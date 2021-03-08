Reggae artist Likkle Jordee shares his story and performs “Your Lovin’ is Enough” on Talk Story

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli welcomes island reggae artist Likkle Jordee into the Talk Story Hale. Likkle Jordee is making a big name for himself with songs all over the radio and a sound that is uniquely his own. He shares with McKenna how he got started and his process for writing new songs. In 2017, a collaboration with Eli-Mac put Likkle Jordee in the spotlight, a position he’s held ever since. Likkle Jordee tells McKenna who he hopes to collaborate with next and performs his hit, “Your Lovin’ is Enough” recorded as a bonus performance from Da Other Half Time Show presented by Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.