Reggae artist Likkle Jordee shares his story and performs “Your Lovin’ is Enough” on Talk Story

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli welcomes island reggae artist Likkle Jordee into the Talk Story Hale. Likkle Jordee is making a big name for himself with songs all over the radio and a sound that is uniquely his own. He shares with McKenna how he got started and his process for writing new songs. In 2017, a collaboration with Eli-Mac put Likkle Jordee in the spotlight, a position he’s held ever since. Likkle Jordee tells McKenna who he hopes to collaborate with next and performs his hit, “Your Lovin’ is Enough” recorded as a bonus performance from Da Other Half Time Show presented by Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
ABOUT: Likkle Jordee, born Jordan Ramirez is a reggae artist coming out of O’ahu Hawai’i. Jordee has really set the tone with his original, authentic reggae sound. Jordee’s passion for reggae music started at the age of 10 when his stepmother, Kim Ramirez (finalist on Hawaii Stars) gifted him a microphone. In 2014, he met Isaac Tuli aka Tuli Ranks (Compton, CA) where he was introduced to the world of reggae. After studying reggae and its history he grew an appreciation and deep love for the music and began to craft his own unique style.
In 2016, Jordee was discovered by Eli Mac and in 2017 Jordee featured on her album ‘Tricky One’ with their single titled “Nighttime Session”. Two years and three singles later, he released his first album/EP ‘Brand New’ produced by Hawai’i’s own Lapana Ieriko aka Pana, Likkle Jordee has had the honor of sharing the stage with some of Hawai’i/California biggest household names such as: Eli Mac, The Green, Rebelution, innavision, Through the roots, Jboog, Collie Budz, Josh Tatofi, Fia and more.
For More Information: @likklejordee, www.likklejordee.com
