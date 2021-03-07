More cloudy and wet weather for most of the week

An upper level disturbance will combine with deep moisture moving in from the east and southeast for most of the coming week. The potential for wet weather will start with the Big Island Sunday night, and then spread to Maui County on Monday. The chance of heavy showers may spread over the rest of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty over how wet and windy it will get, depending on the strength, location and movement of a developing surface disturbance. Expect the forecast to change, perhaps significantly, over the next few days.
Breezy to strong trade winds are blowing over the state, but are expected to give way to lighter winds by mid-week.
For now, a flash flood watch has been issued until late Tuesday night for the Big Island and Maui County. There’s also a winter weather advisory up for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island, also until late Tuesday night, for freezing rain and up to two inches of snowfall.
Trade wind-generated waves along with northerly swells will maintain elevated seas, with a small craft advisory up for all coastal waters through Tuesday morning. There’s also a high surf advisory for most east-facing shores, possibly through early Tuesday as well. Reinforcing small northerly swells will boost surf a bit for north shores Monday. On Oahu’s south shores, the monthly box jellyfish influx continues.
