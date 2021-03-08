Meet Lucia DeClerck, a 105-year-old woman from Hawaii who beat COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - What is 105-year-old Lucia DeClerck’s secret to a long life? The former Hawaii woman and survivor of COVID-19 says gin-soaked raisins.
DeClerck was born in Hawaii in 1916 to parents who came from Guatemala and Spain. Her family moved to Wyoming when she was 7 years old, then to California.
“All I know is they took me away when I was seven and I’ve always wanted to go back,” DeClerck told Hawaii News Now.
Eventually her family moved back to Hawaii before finally arriving in New Jersey, where she is in a nursing home.
She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on her 105th birthday in January, right after she got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Besides surviving the virus, she also lived through the Spanish Flu, two world wars and the deaths of three husbands and a son.
DeClerck said she credits her good health to lifelong habits. She would fill a jar with gin and raisins and let them sit for nine days. Then, she would eat nine of those raisins a day.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.