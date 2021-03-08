Honolulu Zoo welcomes a new baby sloth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A baby southern two-toed sloth was born at Honolulu Zoo Sunday afternoon.
It is the fifth baby sloth to be born at the zoo to parents Harriet and Quando.
Zookeepers said the 7-year-old mother and 18-year-old father are a match made in heaven and are considered a genetically valuable pair.
The young sloth will join a large family, including its siblings Opihi, Akala, Tommi and Lolohi.
Currently, Opihi and Lolohi share an exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo with the two golden lion tamarins, near the front of the zoo. Tommi and Akala have been shipped to other zoos, and Akala resides at Panaewa Zoo in Hilo and has two offspring of her own.
The last sloth to be born at the Honolulu Zoo was in December 2018.
A name for the baby sloth has yet to be decided.
Two-toed sloths are nocturnal and sleep 16 to 18 hours a day. Their diet consists of leaves and fruit. In the wild, sloths usually live between 15 to 20 years, but in captivity, their lifespans are considerably longer.
If you want to check out the newest edition to the sloth family, the Honolulu Zoo will be expanding its hours, starting Monday.
The zoo will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with grounds closing at 4 p.m.
