HFD investigating blaze that destroyed home in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze that gutted a home in Kaneohe on Sunday night.
Eight HFD units with 30 personnel were dispatched just after 9 p.m. to the two-story, single-family home on Kokokahi Place.
Upon arrival, HFD said the five occupants in the home were already outside.
HFD said the home was being partially renovated and that crews focused firefighting efforts on the garage that was under construction as well as grass and brush across the street.
Neighbors told Hawaii News Now that the flames were huge.
“We heard a big bang and right after that, sounded like fireworks were going off, popping sound,” said neighbor Ken Watanabe. “So that’s what got our attention, my wife and I. When I went out to my window, I saw the flames shooting out by the tree, pretty close to us.”
The fire was extinguished by 10:50 p.m., but HFD said a nearby tree caught fire. Crews took another hour to put that out.
The Hawaii Red Cross said it was assisting the single family the fire affected.
No injuries were reported.
HFD has not said what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
