Hawaii residents 70 and up now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, Hawaii residents 70 and up will now be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments for this group finally opened last week, but Monday will be the first time kupuna 70 and up can get the vaccine on a statewide level.
If you fall into that category, you can sign up online with any of the major health care providers in the state.
Many providers said last week that their clinics were slowing down because so many kupuna 75 and up were done with their second dose.
You can also head to CVS.com to sign up to get a shot at a Longs location.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green says this expansion makes the vaccine available to another 60,000 Hawaii residents.
Even though the state is vaccinating people 70 and older, Hawaii is still not quite in Phase 1C — one of the largest phases of about half a million Hawaii residents.
However, the Department of Health says it expects to begin 1C in the next few weeks. That will likely start with seniors 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions.
