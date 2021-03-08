Hawaii reports 45 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 27,935.
There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 445.
Of the new cases Monday, 21 were on Oahu, 11 on Maui, 10 on the Big Island. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 648 cases reported in the islands.
As of Monday, the state had administered 406,857 vaccine doses. About 16% of the population has received at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,131 total cases
- 1,637 required hospitalization
- 339 cases in the last 14 days
- 353 deaths
- 2,282 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 49 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,338 total cases
- 144 required hospitalization
- 255 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 863 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
