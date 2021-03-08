Four Rainbow Warriors make Big West All-Conference honorable mention

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their men’s basketball All-Conference team on Monday with four Rainbow Warriors earning honorable mention nods.
The quartet consisted of Seniors Casdon jardine and James Jean-Marie, junior Junior Madut and sophomore Justin Webster who all carried most of the load for the ‘Bows, creating one of the most balanced attacks in the Big West.
Jardine made an immediate impact for the ‘Bows in his first season with the program, the only player to start all 20 games this season while averaging 5 rebounds a game and touted as on the league’s most accurate three-point shooter.
Jean-Marie also found early success for Hawaii — also in his first season — the Division I transfer is ranked third in the Big West in field goal percentage with .554 — also notching a team best four games with 20 points or more.
In his debut season, Junior Madut emerged as one of UH’s most versatile players after having to redshirt last season, averaging 10.8 points per game, the Sydney native also leads the team with 20 steals.
The only returning player to get a conference nod was sophomore captain Justin Webster, who showed no signs of a sophomore slump leading the team in scoring per game and three-pointers while shooting 51 percent in Big West play.
The ‘Bows are on the mainland this week as they prepare for the Big West Tournament in Las Vegas, heading into the tourney as the No. 6 seed set to face No. 3 see UC Riverside on Thursday — tip off set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
