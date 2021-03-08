Forecast: Wet weather with possible flooding conditions to linger this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy and showery weather is expected for much of the upcoming week as an upper level disturbance interacts with tropical moisture moving in from the southeast. It appears Kauai may escape the brunt of the heavy weather initially while the eastern half of the state sees the brunt of the wet weather. Breezy trade winds will give way to lighter winds by mid-week as a surface trough moves over the islands. Strong and gusty northeast winds are in the forecast for next weekend.