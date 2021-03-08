Forecast: More cloudy and wet weather ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance will combine with deep moisture moving in from the east and southeast for most of the coming week. The potential for wet weather will start with the Big Island Sunday night, and then spread to Maui County on Monday. The chance of heavy showers may spread over the rest of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty over how wet and windy it will get, depending on the strength, location and movement of a developing surface disturbance. Expect the forecast to change, perhaps significantly, over the next few days.