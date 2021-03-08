Flash flood watch issued for Big Island, Maui County

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some very wet weather is possible to start the week for the eastern half of the state, with severe weather alerts posted for Maui County and the Big Island.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for those islands through late Tuesday night.
An area of deep moisture is forecast to spread from the east-southeast over the Big Island Sunday night, and then Maui County Monday. The moisture will linger into Tuesday, bringing the potential for persistent heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to high runoff and overflowing streams.
Landslides may also be possible in areas with steep terrain.
A flash flood watch means that conditions will be present for dangerous and deadly flash flooding. Be prepared to take quick action and head to higher ground if you experience heavy rain or rising waters.
There’s a chance that the moisture will spread to the rest of the state by Tuesday, bringing the potential for flooding to Kauai and Oahu.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.