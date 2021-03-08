DOH: Residents will soon be able to choose which vaccine they want at specific sites

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents will soon be able to choose with COVID-19 vaccine they want at specific sites.
That’s according to the state Department of Health.
In a video update posted on the DOH Facebook page, acting state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said certain “pods,” or vaccination sites, will offer specific vaccines.
“When you go to a particular pod, typically it’s going to be one kind of vaccine, but you can register ahead to see what kind of vaccine is going to be offered at that pod and you can decide which one you want to go for,” Kemble said.
The DOH also added the state is expected to receive 62,330 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. That number does not include the amount that the military receives.
However, health officials are not expecting any Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week. Hawaii received nearly 12,000 doses last week.
Additional Johnson & Johnson doses are expected in the coming weeks.
Kemble said the recent shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are a welcome development for Hawaii.
“What’s so exciting about it is it means more vaccine coming into the state,” Kemble said. “The more vaccine we’re able to offer, and being able to get it done in one dose, means moving through that more quickly. That’s closer to herd immunity and herd immunity’s our goal.”
