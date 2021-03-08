Big wave surfer Makua Rothman takes us inside the record-breaking ride of his life on Talk Story

Host McKenna Maduli welcomes Makua Rothman into the Talk Story Hale to discuss the epic ride of his life and how he’s making waves in our community by spreading aloha. McKenna introduces Makua as a “Jack of all trades”, a title he’s earned as a surfer, musician, content creator, and devoted family man. Makua shares what kind of mindset is necessary for riding that estimated 100 ft wave and shares all the credit with his friend and tow-in jet ski driver Billy Kemper. Makua is using the global attention he’s been receiving to spread his message of aloha, inviting us to participate in a 100 day kindness challenge. You can keep up with Makua on his web series: Makualoha and download his new music.