Big wave surfer Makua Rothman takes us inside the record-breaking ride of his life on Talk Story

Host McKenna Maduli welcomes Makua Rothman into the Talk Story Hale to discuss the epic ride of his life and how he’s making waves in our community by spreading aloha. McKenna introduces Makua as a “Jack of all trades”, a title he’s earned as a surfer, musician, content creator, and devoted family man. Makua shares what kind of mindset is necessary for riding that estimated 100 ft wave and shares all the credit with his friend and tow-in jet ski driver Billy Kemper. Makua is using the global attention he’s been receiving to spread his message of aloha, inviting us to participate in a 100 day kindness challenge. You can keep up with Makua on his web series: Makualoha and download his new music.
About: Born Makaukai (Makua) Rothman on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawai’i, Rothman has been a presence among the surf community for essentially his entire life. Grabbing his first official accolade at the ripe old age of 18, Rothman was awarded the 2003 Billabong XXL Award for riding a whopping 66-foot wave at Jaws – the largest recorded wave to be surfed in the world at that time.
In 2015, Rothman was awarded one of the biggest achievements in professional surfing, being crowned the 2015 Big Wave World Champion in the World Surf League’s (WSL) first-ever sanctioned Big Wave World Tour. Before the age of 10, Rothman was riding waves and making a name for himself in the close-knit Hawaiian surf community.
Surfing was not the only pursuit in mind for Rothman. Back in 2012, he released his first EP, Markanale Road. Since then, he has gone on to release a full-length album, Sound Wave (2013), which debuted as the #1 Billboard World Album on iTunes and eventually peaked as the #1 Billboard Reggae Album in December 2013. He has toured across the U.S., opening for acts such as Matisyahu, Sublime w/ Rome, Steel Pulse, Slightly Stoopid, and The Wailers.
For More Information: @makuarothman, https://biglink.to/MakuaRothman
