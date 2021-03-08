Baseball ‘Bows complete rare four-game sweep over Hawaii Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Baseball team returned to Les Murakami Stadium this weekend to take on Hawaii Pacific — sweeping the sharks in a four-game series in front of empty seats.
A dominant game one saw pitcher Aaron Davenport dominate on the mound, striking out 13 Sharks in seven innings giving up just one run and five hits in 97 pitches to snag the win.
On the other side of the plate, UH smashed 14 hits, led by Adam Fogel who drove in three runs for the ‘Bows — final score 12-1.
A night after the offensive explotion, the Rainbows got 12 hits against the Sharks in game two, led by Adam Fogel and Kole Kaler, holding on to a 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning before a nine-run eruption, including a base-clearing double by Fogel to seal the deal in the sequel — final score, 14-3.
Heading into game three, the Baseball ‘Bows looked to continue their dominance over HPU and dominate they did, routing the Sharks 10-2.
True Freshman Austin Teixeira got the start for Hawaii on Saturday afternoon, allowing two unearned runs, seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts to earn the third straight win of the weekend.
In the series finale, sophomore Li’i Pontes got the start at pitcher Sunday afternoon, getting the win and the weekend sweep for UH, after throwing four scoreless innings in his first start of the year — UH also played Jake Hymel, Dalton Renne, Calvin Turchin, Connor Harrison and Tyler Dyball on the mound, each getting a scoreless inning.
The ‘Bows completing the sweep over HPU to move to 5-2 on the season.
Hawaii stays at the “Les” next week for a four-game series against University of Hawaii-Hilo — beginning on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time with all games set to be broadcast on Spectrum Sports.
