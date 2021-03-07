Zuckerberg, Chan to fund relaunch of program that finds jobs for Kauai residents

“During a meeting with the Chan Zuckerberg team, I shared about how this program has made a huge impact in our community and that one day we wanted to revive and expand the program and bring jobs back to our people. Through Priscilla’s and Mark’s generous donation of $4.2 million to the Hawai’i Community Foundation, the Rise to Work program lives again – offering purpose and hope to people who are struggling,” Kaua’i Mayor Derek Kawakami said.