Wahine softball gets swept by Washington in season opening series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team dropped their three-game season opener to No. 8 ranked Washington, moving to 0-3.
In game one, the ‘Bows were stunned by an electric performance by UW’s pitcher Gabbie Plain who had 11 strikeouts, with pinch hitter Mikaela Gandia-Mak the only ‘Bow to get a hit for the home team.
The Huskies’ Sami Reynolds got three hits, a home run and a game-high three runs, UH’s Jetta Nannen took the loss for Hawaii, giving up 14 hits and eight runs in 4 innings.
Heading into game two the ‘Bows were again outmatched by the Huskies, falling 11-3 in five innings on Friday night.
UW cracked 12 hits off of the ‘Bows, while the Wahine had only two hits as a team, Cheeks Ramos had one of them and also drove in all three runs, along with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ashley Murphy took the loss for Hawaii after giving up seven runs and nine hits in 2 innings.
In the final game against Washington, UH continued to struggle, dropping game three 11-3 again on Sunday afternoon.
UW put on another clinic in hitting, while the Huskies’ Brooke Nelson got the victory in relief for Washington after throwing 2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while Gabbie Plain picked up a save, striking out six in 3 innings — the lone run she gave up coming from former Husky now ‘Bow Nawai Kaupe.
The Rainbow Wahine move on to Big West play on March 19th with a home series against UC Santa Barbara — game one set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
