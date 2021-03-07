Wahine basketball finish 2021 season with home-split against UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball regular season came to a close with a two-game home split against UC Davis at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
An impressive game one for the ‘Bows, knocking off the Aggies 70-60 on Friday night, handing Davis their first Conference loss of the season.
Freshman Kelsi Imai played lights out with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to help her team in their first home game since January.
Going into game two, Hawaii was looking to get the two-game sweep over the reigning Big West Champs, however the Aggies had other plans — downing UH 54-46 on Senior Night.
One night removed from their red hot offensive performance, the ‘Bows are ice cold, hitting just 15 of their 57 shot attempts — freshman Olivia Davies snagged ateam-high 13 points while goint 3-for-5 from three-point range.
The Wahine finish 2021 at 8-7 on the season, looking ahead, the ‘Bows head to Las Vegas for the Big West Tournament as the No. 5 seed set to face No. 4 seed Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday — time to be announced.
