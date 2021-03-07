UH men’s basketball get season finale split against UC Davis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team closed out the 2021 regular season with a two-game road split against UC Davis.
In game one, the ‘Bows narrowly beat the Aggies 73-68 on Friday afternoon — head coach Eran Ganot notching his 100th career win with UH.
Hawaii led for most of the second half, until late in the game Davis would cut their deficit to 71-68 with less than a minute left in the game, UH would turn the ball over with 16 seconds left, but a missed three pointer by the Aggies along with a pair of free throws from UH’s Junior Madut would seal the win for UH.
Justin Webster would lead Hawaii with 17 points and 7 rebounds, ahead of Hawaii’s second meeting with UC Davis.
In Saturday’s game two, the ‘Bows would struggle, falling to the Aggies 74-66 in their final game of the 2021 regular season.
Senior James Jean Marie would score a game-high 19 points and a team-high eight boards for the ‘Bows, who fall to 11-9 on the season — the fourth time in five seasons Hawaii went .500 in conference play.
The Rainbow Warriors head to the Big West Tournament next week as the No. 6 seed, set to face No. 3 UC Riverside on Thursday in Las Vegas — tip off time to be announced later.
