UH football’s Bo Graham promoted to offensive coordinator, among multiple coaching changes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii announced on Saturday that Rainbow Warriors football assistant coach Bo Graham has been named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the ‘Bows.
Bo Graham, son of head coach Todd Graham, was one of multiple coaching changes released on Saturday — last year Graham served as the pass game coordinator and running backs coach for his father.
The move comes after former OC G.J. Kinne left the program to take the same position for the University of Central Florida.
Along with Graham, former Florida State offensive graduate assistant Marcus Davis will take over as the wide receivers coach after the former coach Brennan Marion moved on to Pittsburgh. Other changes include Chief of Staff Trent Figg will add on the responsibilities of associate head coach of the defense.
The ‘Bows open the 2021 season on the road against UCLA on August 28th.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.