Rising inmate COVID cases at MCCC sparks community protest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, Maui Community Correctional Center reported 20 new COVID-19 cases.
With the continued increase in cases at the facility, concerned community members demonstrated outside the correctional center Friday evening.
The protestors voiced their frustration on the state’s handling of the outbreak inside the prison.
Currently, there are 43 active inmate cases at MCCC and more than 200 inmates are in quarantine. MCCC also reported six inmate recoveries.
The state said that COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.
Mayor Mike Victorino said that he has also arranged for Maui to receive more vaccines.
“The governor, lieutenant governor, and director of health have agreed to give us additional doses because of what’s happening, the larger clusters and other things. They’ve said, ‘Yes,’” said Victorino.
MCCC is the only correctional facility in the state with active coronavirus cases.
