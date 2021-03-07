Waiting for a sign? Look no further, vintage Hawaii signs are up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Sign Company is auctioning off some of its vintage signs from around Oahu.
The company is preparing to relocate and partnered with Oahu Auctions to sell some of it’s items.
Among the many signs up for grabs are vintage school signs, American Legion signs and an Aloha Airlines sign, which is currently going for as much as $1,000.
Some of the signs for sale date back as far as 1939.
Bidders can find a wide variety of rare and iconic signs on the auction website.
Bidding ends on March 11 at 6 p.m.
