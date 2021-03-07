New federal COVID relief package will bring more than $6B to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sen. Brian Schatz voted to pass a new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Saturday that includes at least $6.1 billion in estimated funding for Hawaii.
“Billions of dollars are coming to Hawaii to help families and small businesses. This new package will deliver immediate help to people who have lost their job or can’t make their rent. It provides funding for schools and health care and will give our state more resources to get people vaccinated,” said Schatz.
The COVID-19 relief package also includes funding for state and local governments to cover budget shortfalls and more resources for Native Hawaiian health, housing and education programs.
The breakdown of the funding for Hawaii are as follows:
- State and local budgets: $2.2 billion
- Unemployment Assistance: $575 million
- Rent and mortgage relief: $226.5 million
- Health care systems: $150 million
- Hawaii schools: $634 million
This funding also includes at least $1.7 billion in direct cash payments, which will be given to Hawaii residents. Most households will receive $1,400 per adult and additional payments for children.
Federal funding will also cover transportation costs and infrastructure, vaccine distribution, utility bill assistance and welfare programs.
The bill is expected to pass in the House of Representatives and be signed into law by the president in the coming days.
