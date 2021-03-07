Murder investigation underway after apparent road rage incident turns deadly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the middle of the H-1 Freeway early Sunday morning.
According to EMS and police reports, the 50-year-old man was found in his vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the Kunia on-ramp.
Police said that according to witnesses, while the man was driving around 3 a.m., he exchanged words with another male driver of a silver or gray vehicle. After the verbal exchange, police said both men stopped on the freeway and got out of their vehicles.
A physical altercation occurred, and the two drivers eventually returned to their vehicles. HPD said the male victim drove a short distance before becoming unresponsive.
That’s when EMS was called out and found the man in critical condition. Police said he “sustained traumatic injuries,” but would not elaborate.
He was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The suspect in the case fled the scene, and no details or descriptions were available.
The freeway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
Additional details were unavailable. At last check, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is being asked to call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300, or to submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.
This story will be updated.
