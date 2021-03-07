Hawaii reports 53 new COVID infections, 1 additional fatality

By HNN Staff | March 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM HST - Updated March 7 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 53 new COVID-19 infections and 1 additional fatality on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Hawaii to 445.

The death was reported on Maui.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 26 were on Oahu, 11 on Maui, eight on Hawaii Island and two on Kauai. There were also six additional cases out of state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 658 cases reported in the islands.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 27,891 COVID-19 cases.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,111 total cases
  • 1,636 required hospitalization
  • 339 cases in the last 14 days
  • 353 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,272 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 41 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,327 total cases
  • 143 required hospitalization
  • 272 cases in the last 14 days
  • 35 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 186 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 860 total cases
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

