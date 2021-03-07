Hawaii reports 53 new COVID infections, 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 53 new COVID-19 infections and 1 additional fatality on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Hawaii to 445.
The death was reported on Maui.
Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 26 were on Oahu, 11 on Maui, eight on Hawaii Island and two on Kauai. There were also six additional cases out of state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 658 cases reported in the islands.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 27,891 COVID-19 cases.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,111 total cases
- 1,636 required hospitalization
- 339 cases in the last 14 days
- 353 deaths
- 2,272 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 41 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,327 total cases
- 143 required hospitalization
- 272 cases in the last 14 days
- 35 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 860 total cases
- 6 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
