Forecast: Gusty winds to persist with more rain on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong trade winds will persist for the next several days. In the near-term, the most active showers will be over windward areas of Kauai and Oahu, with showers diminishing over Oahu this afternoon. Starting late Sunday, heavier showers will move over the Big Island, then spread to all islands Monday and Tuesday. The potential for locally heavy rainfall will likely remain for most of next week.
North and west-facing surf will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels the next couple of days as incoming overlapping north and northwest swells only produce medium size surf. Surf along northern shores will become small from Tuesday onward as lingering north northwest swells fade. Strengthening trades will build in an easterly swell and ultimately increase eastern-facing shoreline surf heights through the first half of next week. Surf along eastern exposed shores may reach HSA thresholds Sunday night or Monday morning.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.