Forecast: Gusty winds to persist with more rain on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong trade winds will persist for the next several days. In the near-term, the most active showers will be over windward areas of Kauai and Oahu, with showers diminishing over Oahu this afternoon. Starting late Sunday, heavier showers will move over the Big Island, then spread to all islands Monday and Tuesday. The potential for locally heavy rainfall will likely remain for most of next week.