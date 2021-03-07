Communities focus on outreach while assisting elderly in vaccine signups

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this week, health officials reported more than 391,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have already been administered statewide. And inoculation efforts continued around the state this weekend.
On Maui, 11 student volunteers from Seaburry Hall helped kupuna book vaccine appointments on Saturday. The school partnered with Maui Health and the County to help man the Kupuna Help Desk.
The resource was available for several hours at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.
It provided valuable assistance to kupuna who were able to talk to the students one-on-one, and get help setting up a vaccination appointment online.
“I know that my grandparents, they’re older and they would have trouble with technology too. So I feel good knowing that I’m able to help someone who maybe struggles to get into the system themselves and just needs help,” Seabury Hall senior Lily Mcleod said.
Students also helped kupuna book their second, booster shots.
All inoculation appointments will take place at either Maui Memorial or Kaiser Permanente in Azeka Shopping Center.
And on Oahu, St. Theresa Catholic Church in Kalihi reached out to the Filipino community Saturday by holding a vaccination clinic.
It was part of a partnership with the Kalihi-Palama Health Center and the Filipino Community Center. They received a $45,000 grant to help with vaccine outreach.
Money from the Department of Health helped Saturday’s event. Organizers say the Filipino community — as well as other pacific islanders — continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Language barriers have also proven challenging in getting vaccine information out to some families.
“There’s been interest in our community in getting vaccinated because they want to be immunized against the virus and although it’s available, sometimes it’s hard to get online. The older ones have difficulty registering online,” Clementina Ceria-Ulep, executive secretary of the Filipino Catholic Club said.
Some 30 people were able to get the shots at the church on Saturday.
