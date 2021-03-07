Buying a poke bento at Foodland this month comes with added incentive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the month of March, a special Foodland promotion will help get meals to Hawaii’s kupuna.
Foodland is partnering with Lanakila Meals on Wheels. From now until March 31, Foodland will donate one meal for every poke bento purchased at all locations, including Sac N Save, in Hawaii.
The poke bentos are available at the poke counter, and comes with rice, fried chicken and your choice of poke.
“Working with Lanakila Meals on Wheels over the past year, we have seen firsthand the important service the organization provides to our community, and we are proud to support their efforts to help our kupuna,” said Jenai S Wall, CEO of Foodland. “We think our customers will enjoy their Foodland poke bento more than ever knowing their purchase will also help feed a senior.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lanakila Meals on Wheels partnered with Foodland’s Sullivan Family Kitchen. That helped feed more than 900 seniors.
Government funding also helped bring more than 157,000 meals to lower income elderly, ensuring they had reliable access to food.
“COVID-19 exacerbated the food insecurity issues seniors face,” says Lori Lau, Director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. “We are thankful for partners like Foodland who support our community and have stepped forward to help us meet the needs of our kupuna.”
